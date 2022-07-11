87 out of 100 Keralites have Internet connection; only Delhi ahead of state

New Delhi: As many as 87 of every 100 individuals in Kerala have an Internet connection, according to the statistics from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This is against the national average of 60 out of 100.

Kerala thus becomes second on the list of states with the larger number of citizens using Internet. It is second only to Delhi, which has 186 Internet connections for every 100 persons.

In rural areas, Internet penetration is the highest in Kerala. While in most other States the number of Internet connections rises in the urban areas, it is just the opposite in Kerala.

The number of connections per 100 in urban areas of Kerala stands at 64 whereas that in rural Kerala is 149 per 100 persons. At the national level, the same happens to be only 37 per 100 individuals. The number rises to 103 per 100 in urban areas at the national level.

The total number of Internet connections in Kerala stands at 3.1 crore. Maharashtra has the largest number of Internet connections, 7.14 crore.

The average data consumption per individual is 14.04 GB

As per the statistics until December 2021, the average data usage of an individual in India is 14.04 GB. Before COVID, it was 9.77 GB.

From 2021 October through December, mobile users in India used Internet data equivalent to 4.7 GB sized 772 crore cinemas; that is 34608 petabytes! (1 Petabyte = 10.48 lakh GB).

During the same period in 2019, the data used was approximately as much as 400 crore cinemas.

The Internet Penetration Rate denotes the percentage of the total population of a given country or region that uses the Internet.

Internet Density (The number of Internet users for every 100 individuals) - Delhi – 186; Kerala – 87; Punjab – 86; Himachal Pradesh – 86; Maharashtra – 79