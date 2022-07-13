Malayalam
Kerala Govt gives clean chit to Cardinal Alencherry in land deal

Our Correspondent
Published: July 13, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Cardinal Alencherry
Cardinal George Alencherry. File Photo.
New Delhi: The Kerala Government has given a clean chit to Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in the controversial land deal case.

An affidavit to this effect has been submitted before the Supreme Court by the State Government.  

The affidavit pointed out that though the sold land had an expected value of Rs 9 lakh per cent in thé market, it was sold in the range of Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs.10.75 lakh. 

The money raised through the land deal was deposited in the bank account of the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese. No illegal activities occurred as part of the transaction, the affidavit said. 

The State Government told the court that it recorded the statements of 83 persons and went through a large number of records as part of the probe. 

The Supreme Court Bench led by Dinesh Maheswari is hearing the case.

