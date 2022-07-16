University law reforms panel recommends curbing powers of Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: The University Law Reforms Commission has recommended curtailing the powers of the Chancellor.

In its report submitted to the Kerala government on Friday, the panel also proposed raising the age limit for the appointment of Vice-chancellor from 60 to 65 and that for the appointment of the pro-VC should be less than 60.

Governor is the Chancellor of the universities in the state.



The key recommendation is to divest the Chancellor of the power to revoke the proceedings of university committees if they are not in accordance with the norms.

And instead it should be entrusted to a university tribunal with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or High Court as the chairman.

A High Court advocate with 15 years of experience and an experienced academician, who have knowledge of university laws, should be members of the tribunal.

Kerala governor Arif Muhammad Khan. The governor is the Chancellor of the State's universities. File Photo.

If there is a difference of opinion over the VC's action, it can be left for consideration of the tribunal.

Though the Chancellor's assent is required for the university statute, if a response is not given in 60 days, it would be deemed to have been approved.

If a revision is sought during this period, the Senate should review and bring in amendments if necessary. But this need not be submitted to the Chancellor again.

The panel also recommended that the Minister, as the pro-chancellor, can seek explanations from the universities over academic and administrative matters.

Another recommendation is for the formation of a committee headed by the chairman of the university tribunal to determine the fees of unaided colleges. A university VC and higher education secretary should be included as members.

The Commission also recommended to reduce the number of senate and syndicate members. The panel also proposed that the government should recommend the teaching staff, principal and manager of private unaided colleges to the senate.

Another recommendation is that the senate would have the authority to frame university rules. And that the senate would also have the authority for approving the ordinance formulated by the syndicate.

The syndicate will also have the authority for carrying out appointments of registrar, pareeksha controller, and finance officer.

The provision that government approval is required for this recruitment should be done away with. And a council of faculty deans should be constituted are the other recommendations.

Malayalam - the main medium of instruction?

The Commission has also recommended to include Malayalam as the main medium of instruction, including in professional and technical education.

To make the university administration more efficient, the panel also sought for direct recruitments to a fixed percentage of assistant registrar/deputy registrar posts.



Other key recommendations

* The managements require the prior permission from the VC to suspend the teachers for more than 15 days. If the VC does not find sufficient ground for suspension, the teachers should be reinstated. Even if the management does not reinstate the teachers, the college education director should disburse the salary while assuming that the teachers are on duty.

* Promotion for university employees after conducting exam and training. Provision for study centers, including abroad, should be made in the Universities rules.

* The Section for ensuring student rights should be included in the University law. Students can approach the ombudsperson. The university tribunal can intervene if rights are violated.

* A degree recognised by one university must be recognised by other universities.