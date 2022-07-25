Malayalam
New KSEB chief sounds a warning to defiant unions

Published: July 25, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Upsetting the pro-CPM Kerala State Electricity Board Engineers' Association, the newly appointed KSEB Chairman Rajan Khobragade is toeing the same line of his predecessor B Ashok in matters related to the disciplinary actions initiated against union leaders.

In a clear message to the officers' association that he would brook no indiscipline, Khobragade has ordered the deduction of Rs 6.7 lakh from the salary of association president MG Suresh Kumar in 10 installments for causing a loss to the KSEB by way of misusing official vehicles.

When the association leaders led by Suresh Kumar met the new KSEB chairman, the latter had dropped enough hints that he would strictly go by rules on such matters. Later, the order against Suresh Kumar was issued, shattering the dreams of the association leaders that they would be in commanding position again with the oustre of Ashok.

The KSEB Vigilance wing had unearthed the misuse of the official vehicles by Suresh Kumar when he was acting as the private secretary to former Power Minister MM Mani.  

