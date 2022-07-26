Row over unified mass: Vatican asks Metropolitan Vicar to quit

Kochi: The dispute over unified mass has intensified in the Syro-Malabar Church with the Vatican asking Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, to step down from his post.

Mar Kariyil was summoned to the Vatican’s mission in New Delhi on July 19 by the Pope’s envoy in India Dr Leopoldo Girelli and directed to submit his resignation. However, Mar Kariyil returned to Kerala without revealing his mind.

At the same time, the Vatican envoy is expected to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday and hold discussions on the issue. He is also likely to demand the resignation letter from Mar Kariyil during the visit.

In the message handed over by the Vatican envoy to Mar Kariyil on July 19, he was asked to resign before July 26. Mar Kariyil was also instructed to follow conditions such as not residing in the area under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and keeping away from public functions.

The Vatican envoy’s message said that Mar Kariyil was being asked to resign based on the permission obtained from ‘Pope Francis and the head of the eastern churches.’ But, no reasons were cited for seeking the resignation.

Incidentally, Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese is yet to implement the unified mode of Holy Mass, even when other archdioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church have already adopted the new rituals.

Clergy register protest

Meanwhile, a meeting of the priests under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese expressed its opposition to oust Mar Kariyil from his post. The meeting felt that Mar Kariyil was being targeted for supporting the laity as well as the clergy during a crisis. The Vatican’s move to remove Mar Kariyil had the backing of the synod, the meeting observed. Moreover, the synod had surrendered its powers to decide the mode of worship and appoint bishops to the office of the eastern churches, the priests alleged.