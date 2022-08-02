Kerala rain | Educational institutions shut in 8 districts, red alert in 7

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continued to batter Kerala on Tuesday even as the State government adopted a slew of measures to minimise the damages and intensify relief work.

The incessant rains and resultant flooding have claimed six lives till date and red alerts have been issued in several districts of the State for the coming days. Five houses have been completely destroyed and 55 partially damaged in the rains.

Giving details of the steps taken by the State administration to prevent any loss of life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that learning from the past experiences, especially the floods in 2018, precautionary measures have been taken.

Red Alert in 7 districts

IMD issued red alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, and a yellow alert in the remaining three districts.

A red alert has been issued in 11 districts for August 3 and in 9 of them for August 4.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall with isolated extremely heavy (above 20cm in 24 hrs) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from August 2 to August 4, the IMD informed.

The central Meteorological Department had on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Vehicles ply on a road in Thrissur amid heavy rains. Photo: Russel Shahul/Manorama

NDRF teams deployed

The Chief Minister said a State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Authority has been set up and control rooms would be opened in all districts and taluks.

Besides, four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur districts and another four teams would shortly arrive in the State and be deployed in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Malappuram districts, he said.

Besides the State- and district- and taluk-level control rooms, a special police control room would also be set up in every district to deal with emergency situation, he said and added that disaster response teams of all police stations have been instructed to be ready to face the emergency situation. All the control rooms are to operate 24 hours a day.

A fisherman awaits the return of a boat after the withdrawal of trawling ban at Neendakara, Kollam. Photo: Aravind Venugopal/Manorama

5 Idukki dams reach red alert level

The CM said if the heavy rains continue during the coming days, the State would be in a crisis and to prevent it, water was being released from around 17 dams.

Meanwhile, data on the daily water-levels of the dams operated by KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) indicate that water-levels in five Idukki dams -- Ponmudi, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar -- have reached the red alert storage levels.

He said the Dam Management Committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary has assessed water level in the dams and there was no cause for concern at present.

In view of these and in anticipation of potential disasters such as landslides, mountain floods, flashfloods, waterlogging in cities and low-lying areas, preparations are required in areas where extremely heavy rainfall is expected and also in places adjoining them.

Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts

Kerala government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts on Tuesday (August 2) in view of the incessant rain in the State. The eight districts are Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kottayam and Kannur.