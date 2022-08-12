Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India, the second largest constituent in the Left Democratic Front, is set to suggest alternative proposals for the upcoming Bill seeking amendments to the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999. The Bill will be tabled in the specially convened Assembly session this month.

The CPI's proposal is to replace the provision contained in the Section 14 of the lapsed ordinance — The Kerala Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 — that authorised the State Government to review the Lokayukta verdict with a new provision, entrusting the job with a high-level committee, having members with independent views.

The future of the Bill, which is to be tabled in the special House session, will depend on the stand of the CPM and the State Government with regard to the proposals to be mooted by the CPI.

The CPI's stand is that the party considers Lokayukta mechanism as a symbol of fight against corruption and hence, it will not allow the incorporation of any provision in the law that will dilute the Lokayukta Act and thereby make it subservient to the State Government.

The CPI is opposed to the idea that an order of a judicial body like the Lok Ayuta should be amended by the executive. That is why, the CPI is suggesting an independent high-level body to review the order of the Lokayukta.

The high-level committee should have a representative of the State Government. According to the CPI, the new Bill should incorporate the desired structure of the high-level committee.

At the same time, the CPI is open for bringing about required changes in the old law. The party has already sought legal advice on the matter.

CPM-CPI talks

The CPM and CPI will hold discussions on the matter on August 22.

The state executive meeting of the CPI to be held in Kollam on August 20 will take a final decision on the issue.

The CPI leadership has made it clear that it would suggest changes in the ordinance at the time of law-making.

Contentious clause

The earlier clause in the Section 14 of the Lokayukta Act made it mandatory for the State Government to obey the verdict of the Lokayukta over cases pertianing to graft and misuse of office by public servants. Through an ordinance early this year the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government took away this right.

The Section 14 was amended in such a way in that the State Government was given powers to either accept or reject the Lokayukta order.

The government and the CPM justify the move to amend Section 14 by arguing that justice will be denied to public servants if they are removed from their post without even getting a chance for giving an appeal against the Lokayukta order.

However, this ordinance and 11 others lapsed recently and the Governor could not give assent to a new one on time. The special House session aims to legislate on the matter and also on the other lapsed ordinances though the state government sought to extend them by another six months with another set of ordinances.