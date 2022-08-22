Thiruvananthapuram: Hindi-speaking thieves robbed a house at Edappazhanji on Monday and fled by pointing a gun at the neighbours in broad daylight. The culprits, who were surrounded by Vanchiyoor police later at a spareparts shop in Vanchiyoor, escaped again by flashing the gun at cops.



The gang robbed the house of Sindhu, the head mistress of the Girls Higher Secondary School, Malayankeezhu, at around 12.45 pm. The residents were not at home when the incident happened.

Noticing that gate was open, Sindhu's driver, who works at a private institue opposite the house, came into the compound and spotted a few men speaking Hindi. When he enquired what they were doing, they flashed a gun at him.

The police have found that the burglars had also lifted the scooter they used to escape from Kulathoor.

The police said the investigation was on and would soon book the theives.