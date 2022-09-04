Latin Church pulls up CPM govt for failing to resolve Vizhinjam dilemma

Thiruvananthapuram: The Latin Church has come down heavily on the CPM government for failing to find a resolution to the many demands put forth by the fisherfolk community fighting for their livelihood.

In a circular to the parishioners, Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Dr Thomas J Netto alleged that the Kerala High Court gave the order considering only one-half of the argument.

Funds provided by the government for resettlement is insufficient even to meet immediate needs, the archbishop pointed out. "Could one get a house for Rs 5,500?" he asked and urged the fisherfolks to continue the protests until the government fulfilled all their seven demands.

Although many rounds of discussions were held between the government and the fisherfolk community, neither was able to make headway in the talks.

The protest committee will organise a fast on Monday and the archbishop is slated to join them.

