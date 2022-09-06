Malayalam
Security personnel assault: Court dismisses DYFI workers’ anticipatory bail plea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2022 02:28 PM IST
CCTV visual showing the assault on security personnel at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Photo: MMTV
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode District Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by four DYFI activists accused of assaulting security personnel at the Medical College Hospital here.

The accused are to surrender at the Kozhikode Medical College Police Station.

K Arun, a DYFI state committee member, is the prime accused in the case which has listed 8 suspects in total. Police maintained that the accused were absconding despite being informed that they were hiding in Kannur town. With this, allegations intensified that the police are working hand in glove with the culprits without trying to nab them.

The 16-member gang led by Arun reportedly assaulted three security personnel at the Kozhikode Medical College main entrance, on August 31. The problems began as the security did not permit them to meet the Medical Superintendent. A media person who was trying to capture the visuals of the incident was also assaulted by the gang.

