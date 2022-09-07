BJP report cites failure to influence Christian votes led to Kerala debacle

New Delhi: A report prepared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underlines the many reasons for its continued electoral debacle in Kerala.

It cites the party's failure to influence the Christian vote bank as one of the primary concerns.

Even though the party has made inroads into several places, consolidating the votes - even the Hindu mandate - for visible objectives remains tedious still.

The report also blames the party's state leadership for failing to convert those who have shown some leeway to the BJP.

It states that though the conditions are not favourable for BJP to flourish in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the party leadership in these respective states have established a well-organised system.

The report was prepared by a team after visiting 144 Lok Sabha constituencies. These constituencies will be looked at again from October to January.

A committee comprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda examined the report.