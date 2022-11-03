Wing of disassembled aircraft crashes into KSRTC bus; 5 injured

Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram: The wing of a disassembled aircraft crashed into a Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus here on Thursday injuring the driver and four others.

Four trailers carrying the scrap parts of a deconstructed aircraft were en route to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. The driver miraculously escaped.

The incident happened on National Highway near Thaikkapalli between Balaramapuram and Vazhimukku at 1 am on Thursday.

The trailer was carrying the engine, wings and tyres of the retired plane.