Writer and poet T P Rajeevan passes away

Kozhikode: Poet and novelist Thacham Poyil Rajeevan also known as T P Rajeevan passed away at 11.30 pm in a private hospital in Kozhikode, yesterday. He was 63.

Rajeevan had been undergoing treatment for kidney and liver ailments and died at the hospital here. His mortal remains would be kept for public viewing at the Town Hall from 9 am to 11 am. Cremation would be held at 3 pm in his house premises at Narayamkulam.

Rajeevan, who used to write in both Malayalam and English, was one of the prominent post-modern poets. He had served as the Public Relations Officer for Calicut University and as the advisor for the Minister of Cultural Affairs during the last UDF Government.

His novel ‘Paleri Manikkyam – Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinde Katha’ was made a film by the same name starring Mammootty. Another novel ‘KTN Kottoor – Ezhuthum Jeevithavum’ was adapted into a film named ‘Njan’. He resided at Kottoor Ramavanam house.

His collections of poems - three in English and six in Malayalam – were published. A travelogue titled -Purappettu poya vakku, and collections of articles titled ‘Athe akaasham athe bhoomi’, and ‘Vakkum vithum’ were also published.

He has bagged the Kerala Sahithya Academy award in 2014. He has received the Ledig House International Writers Residency and the US’s Rose Fellow Foundation Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife P R Sadhana (Retired section officer, Calicut University), Daughters: Sreedevi, and Parvathy (Radio Mirchi), Son in law: Dr Shyam Sudhakar (Assistant Professor, St Thomas College, Thrissur).