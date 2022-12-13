'You gave me a second life,' Becks Krishnan thanks Yusuff Ali for saving him from gallows

Kochi: Becks Krishnan’s words of gratitude to the man who saved him from the noose and gave him a second birth left Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali teary-eyed.

Thrissur Puthanchira Becks Krishnan who was a driver in Abu Dhabi was found guilty of killing a Sudanese boy in a road accident that happened in Abu Dhabi back in 2012. The UAE Supreme Court sentenced him to death.

It was Yusuff Ali who saved Becks and brought him back to life.

Yusuff Ali’s relentless efforts to support the economically weak family of Becks, including his aged mother, wife and son, and to save Becks from the UAE Court’s death sentence were fruitful at last. Ali paid the family of the Sudanese boy about Rs 1 crore as ‘blood money’ and the family agreed to pardon Becks Krishnan.

Thereafter, Lulu group’s chairman intervened in every stage until Becks Krishnan was released and reached back home safely.

Becks Krishnan’s wish, to personally meet Yusuff Ali who gifted him a second life, came true during a programme at Kochi.

Before Becks could complete his words to say “You came as God and saved me..”, Yusuff Ali hugged Becks Krishnan and said, “Never say that. I am only a messenger designated by God. It is not caste or religion, but love and humanity that matters. I am only an instrument for that,” Ali added.

As Becks’ words quavered overwhelmed with the joy of meeting Yusuff Ali, people on the dais and the audience who had gathered were moved too.

Becks Krishnan said he used to pray, “Allah, please send a messenger…” at the Masjid inside the prison during the painful years he went through. Becks said ‘Yusuff Ali sir reached as an answer to those prayers’.

Becks Krishnan’s wife Veena, son Adhwaith and daughter Eeshwarya had also come along to meet Yusuff Ali and express their gratitude.





