Adv Hareendran to seek CBI probe into Kunhalikutty's role in influencing Shukoor case

Kannur: Noted criminal lawyer Adv T P Hareendran said that he is planning to approach the Kerala High Court seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to unravel the role played by Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty in influencing the probe into the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, reported Manorama News.

In a media interaction here on Sunday, he also remarked that CBI inquiry will be good for the Muslim League leader too.

“Many believe that he intervened in the case. This will be an opportunity for him too, to clear his name if he is wrongfully accused of the same,” said Hareendran.

Muslim League's Kannur district committee office had earlier filed a case against Hareendran with the Thalassery police after he claimed that Kunhalikutty had intervened in the probe.

While making the sensational disclosure Hareendran had also clarified that nobody had forced him to speak against Kunhalikutty, and he decided to reveal his meddling in the case after the latter said that the row over ‘Vaidekam’ wellness centre is CPM’s ‘internal matter.’

Hareendran said a few days ago that Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukumaran, who was investigating the Shukoor case, got in touch with him unofficially for legal advice regarding the case in which CPM veteran P Jayarajan is an accused.

Sukumaran denied the same, but Hareendran added that P Jayarajan was not charged with murder attempt after Kunhalikutty intervened in the case.

P Jayarajan had recently alleged that LDF convener EP Jayarajan has financial interest in Vaidekam and it is against the ideals of the party. It became a controversy soon after and Kunhalikutty termed it an 'internal matter' initially, though he later demanded an investigation on the same.

Congress state chief K Sudhakaran subsequently called Hareendran and said that he should not have made such allegations. Denying the allegation raised by lawyer Hareendran, Kunhalikutty said the party had discussed the issue.

"We have been hearing three or four names and speculations. Time will tell what the truth is. KPCC President K Sudhakaran should not be dragged into this. He has explained about his statements. I am not going to leave the case and I will pursue till its logical end,” Kunhalikutty said.

Shukoor was a Youth League activist.