Kannur: Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) Kannur district committee has filed a case with the Thalassery police against criminal lawyer Adv T P Hareendran for ‘derogatory remarks’ against its leader P K Kunhalikutty, reported Manorama News.

Adv Hareendran recently alleged that IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty intervened in the case related to the 2012 murder of Muslim Youth League activist Ariyil Shukoor in a bid to exempt CPM leader P Jayarajan from murder charges.



In a media interaction, he also said recently that nobody forced him to speak against Kunhalikutty, and he decided to reveal his meddling in the case after Kunhalikutty said that the row over ‘Vaidekam’ wellness centre is CPM’s ‘internal matter.’



Hareendran said a few days ago that Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukumaran, who was investigating the Shukoor case, got in touch with him unofficially for legal advice regarding the case in which P Jayarajan is an accused.



Sukumaran denied the same, but Hareendran said P Jayarajan was not charged with murder attempt after Kunhalikutty intervened in the case.



P Jayarajan had recently alleged that LDF convener EP Jayarajan has financial interest in Vaidekam and it is against the ideals of the party. It became a controversy soon after and Kunhalikutty termed it an 'internal matter' initially, though he later demanded an investigation on the same.



Apparently Congress state chief K Sudhakaran called Hareendran and said that he should not have made such allegations. Denying the allegation raised by lawyer Hareendran, Kunhalikutty said the party had discussed the issue.



"We have been hearing three or four names and speculations. Time will tell what the truth is. KPCC President K Sudhakaran should not be dragged into this. He has explained about his statements. I am not going to leave the case and I will pursue till its logical end,” he said.

