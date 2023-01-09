Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission recommends up to 35% hike in allowances for Kerala MLAs

Thiruvananthapuram: A big bonanza awaits ministers and legislators in Kerala, with the Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission recommending up to a 35 per cent hike in allowances and other perks for them.

The report of the Commission, which was appointed in July 2022 to suggest an increase in pay for legislators, was submitted recently.

However, the report has not recommended an increase in salaries. Instead, it recommends a timely hike in travel allowance, telephone expenses and treatment allowance.

A decision on implementing the recommendations will be taken by the state cabinet.

Currently, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Kerala receive a monthly salary of Rs 70,000. In addition, they will be paid the following allowances once the recommendations of the Ramachandran Nair Commission are implemented: