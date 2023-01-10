Malayalam
SP Madhusoodanan to lead Crime Branch team to probe death of film director Nayana Surya

Our Correspondent
Published: January 10, 2023 09:24 AM IST
nayana
Nayana's post-mortem report had mentioned that there were injuries on Nayana’s neck and other parts of her body. Photo: Nayana Surya/Facebook
Thiruvananthapuram:

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has constituted a team to investigate the mysterious death of young film director Nayana Surya four years ago. Headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhusoodanan, the team’s investigation officer is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jaleel Thottathil. 

Nayana was found dead at her rented house at Althara Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on February 23, 2019. At that time, the local police closed the case terming it as a suicide. However, the post-mortem report had mentioned that there were injuries on Nayana’s neck and other parts of her body. This report was recently unearthed by Nayana’s friends and it became news. Her friends alleged that Nayana was murdered. 

Subsequently, the police decided to reinvestigate the case and the City Police Commissioner took statements from Nayana’s relatives. The old case file was also examined and the lapses on the part of the police officers who initially probed the death were revealed. In his report to Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar, the Commissioner said that Nayana’s death could be a case of murder. 

The Commissioner’s report was forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP), based on which a Crime Branch probe was ordered by the DGP.

