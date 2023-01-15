LDF nod to pvt varsities in line with CPM's 'New Kerala' vision

Thiruvananthapuram: The belated nod of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to the Kerala Government to allow private and deemed-to-be-universities in the State is in line with the 'New Kerala' vision outlined by the CPM at its Ernakulam State Conference last year. The party which had earlier fiercely protested against the commencement of self-financing colleges and even the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has now come a long way on the matter of reforming the higher education sector.

The approval for private universities by the CPM and its larger political front, LDF, is a timely decision. It is part of assimilating the changes across the world. However, they are yet to warm up to the recent UGC move to allow campuses of foreign universities in the country. The left leaders in Kerala are unlikely to offer an unconditional welcome and want more discussions on the UGC graft guidelines unveiled late last year.

Opposition stand

The Opposition United Democratic Front has welcomed LDF’s decision to allow private deemed universities. The UDF termed it as the CPM’s 'late realisation' and also reminded of the loss Kerala incurred owing to CPM’s earlier resistance towards change.

How CPM opens up higher education sector

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had welcomed foreign investments and opened up the doors for large-scale private institutions in higher education while presenting the 'New Kerala' vision document — a blueprnt on development policy. The Kerala unit of the CPM didn't wait for its central body's approval while announcing such a significant decision.

Later, Pinarayi Vijayan directly ensured the support of all organisations connected to the Education sector affiliated with the party. In other words, all the students, teachers and youth organisations under the party were silenced by pressure. Thereafter, the State Secretariate’s approval was also procured.

The term ‘private deemed university’ did not find a mention in the development policy document as the party's unilateral support to the matter was unlikely. Instead, it was recommended that large-scale higher education institutions must come up including in the private sector.

CPI on foreign universities

Binoy Viswam, MP, of the Communist Party of India (CPI) had recently expressed opposition to foreign universities.

CPI’s national publication ‘New Age’ published an article against private universities in India. The report alleged that the UGC and its ‘political masters’ are not keen on ensuring social justice in the Indian education sector.

There are no discussions regarding reservations. Reservation is an unknown concept to foreign universities, the article states.