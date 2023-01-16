Tushar Gandhi hails Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra, urges Congress to work harder

Kochi: The Bharat Jodo Yatra is the result of Rahul Gandhi's courage and determination and the Congress has to work much harder to benefit from the support the march has gathered, Tushar Gandhi, writer and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has said.

Delivering a talk at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here on Monday, Tushar Gandhi hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as one of the most revolutionary events happening in today's India. “You must also remember that it's happening because of one man's courage and determination. Will the party benefit (from it)? The party will have to make efforts to keep alive the support Rahul Gandhi is creating all over India. The party will have to work much harder than what it's doing today,” he told the gathering of mostly Congress workers.

“All of us have to become ambassadors of Rahul's message of love and unity,” he said, stating that the yatra is only the beginning.

Tushar Gandhi attacked the Sangh Parivar harshly in his speech. “Nobody can take away the legacy of the freedom struggle from the Congress. No matter how many leaders they tried to take away from Congress and claimed to be their own, they did not have a single freedom fighter leader among their spectrum, neither in RSS nor BJP. They were serving their British masters, that's the only history they have,” he said.

The talk titled 'MISSTATE – the state itself distorts history' was organised by the Sabarmati Study and Research Centre under the Ernakulam DCC. District president Mohammed Shiyas, writer T S Joy, academician Dr M C Dileep Kumar and activist C R Neelakandan shared the dais with Tushar Gandhi.

On row over ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’

Talking to the media after the talk, Tushar Gandhi said he was not surprised that director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’ has reportedly portrayed the Mahatma in a bad light.

"I am not surprised, because for them Godse is a hero. They portrayed Godse as a hero. It should not surprise any of us. But I cannot comment on the merits and demerits of the film as I haven't seen it and I don't intend to see a film that glorifies murderers. The same director portrayed Bapu in a very wrong manner in his film Bhagat Singh. So it's not surprising the film glorifies Godse."

The Congress has sought a ban on the film in Madhya Pradesh.