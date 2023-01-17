Man bashes teen boy after ramming him with bike for plucking guava

Perinthalmanna: A 12-year-old boy ended up in the hospital and had to undergo an emergency surgery for broken femur as a 49-year-old man chased him down, rammed his bike and also bashed the teen as the latter suspected him of plucking guava from his farm.

Police have arrested Ashraf of Kuniyankattil House located at Vazhenkada here in Malappuram district.

The boy, who was initially admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, was later shifted to a private medical college hospital. He underwent surgery to correct his broken femur.

The incident happened on Sunday at Thootha Vazhenkada locality. The group of children who were playing football allegedly plucked guava from Ashraf’s house premises while returning home. Ashraf followed the children on his bike and picked up the boy. The locales took the boy who was beaten up badly to a hospital.

Ashraf later sought medical aid at a private hospital. He reportedly got injured after falling off the bike on hitting an electric post while returning after venting his anger on the boy. Health Minister Veena George has ordered a detailed inquiry. A report has been sought from the Director of the Department of Women and Child Development too. The Minister has also directed to give the boy the required treatment.

Kerala State Commission for protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed report from Malappuram District Police Chief and District Child Protection Officer.