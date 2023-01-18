CBI probe into Saji Cheriyan's speech unwarranted now: HC

Kochi: Seeking a CBI probe into Minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-constitutional remarks would be immature at this stage, noted the Kerala High Court on Wednesday while considering a petition in this regard.

The bench further directed the petitioner to approach the Magistrate Court against the police report, if necessary.

Advocate Biju Noel had moved the High Court against the police report in the case which helped the Chengannur legislator return to the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet six months after he was forced to quit over his controversial remarks against the Constitution of India.

Biju, in his petition, argued the police investigation was botched to save the minister. "Not even the statements of the witnesses were recorded accurately," stated the petition.

He demanded that the case be closed, the police report deemed invalid, and the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Karnataka Police.

The court adjourned the hearing on the plea for next week.

Cheriyan had kicked off a storm by making a remark against the Constitution on July 3, 2022, during a public speech at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

He had said that the Indian Constitution enables exploitation and looting of the people. In the video of the speech, he is heard saying: "The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners."

The opposition parties launched an attack on the State minister over the incident and refused to back off until he stepped down. Amid the raging controversy, Cheriyan resigned from his position on July 6. He was the Minister for Culture and Sports in the Left Democratic Front Government.

However, he was reinstated as minister on January 4 after the CPM State Secretariat gave its nod. Earlier, the High Court had dismissed two pleas that sought to disqualify him as a legislator over the speech.