‘Unable to earn livelihood by working’: head of family prepares funeral pyre, ends life

Kollam: The head of a family has committed suicide after preparing a funeral pyre by himself at Puthur. It was Vijayakumar (68) of Maranad who ended his life.

The firewood that had been heaped up near the house of Vijayakumar’s sister was seen going up in flames at daybreak on Thursday. The fire was extinguished by the sister and others immediately. But the body was found when they checked the place in the morning. Enquiries revealed that it was Vijayakumar who had died. The police were informed immediately.

A note left behind by Vijayakumar was recovered from the spot. It was written in the note that he was committing suicide as he could not work and earn his livelihood any more. Vijayakumar, who was a construction worker, had not been going to work for the past few days.

The preliminary information is that anguish over this led to his suicide. Vijayakumar’s family is financially well-placed.