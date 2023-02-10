Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pay salaries by Wednesday or close down KSRTC, warns HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2023 01:08 PM IST
KSRTC salary
During the budget month, the finance department allocated only Rs 30 crore fr the corporation. Representational image/Manorama.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Kerala High Court has asked the state government to pay staff salaries by Wednesday, or close down the state PSU if it cannot meet the deadline.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the KSRTC management informed the court that it will pay the salary by Wednesday. The management also said that if the establishment is closed, 26 lakh passengers will be affected.

But the court replied that the passengers will make alternate arrangements.
KSRTC has not paid this month's salary as yet. This is despite the Chief Minister's assurance that the salary would be paid before the 5th of every month.

During the budget month, the finance department allocated only Rs 30 crore fr the corporation.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced that government assistance to KSRTC will continue. The Minister said that the government has never told the High Court that it will not help KSRTC.'

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.