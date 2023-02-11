Congress to go ahead with decision to boycott additional taxes: Sudhakaran

Kochi: Division over the decision to boycott increased taxes has emerged in Congress in Kerala. While KPCC President K Sudhakaran the party would go ahead with the agitation, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that it was not practical to not pay taxes. But Sudhakaran said that the issue will be discussed at the party.

"When I said that people should not pay taxes, I was reminding the chief minister of the very words he used when he was the Opposition leader and Oommen Chandy was leading the government. He then asked people not to pay taxes, saying that his party would protect them. I just wanted to remind him of his 2014 words," he told Manorama News.

"The taxes have been increased exponentially from that period. People are being made to suffer an additional tax burden of Rs 4,000 crore so that the government can splurge," he accused.

"The country has seen many anti-tax agitations. That is how people show their reluctance to pay additional taxes. You cannot ask the common man to stay away from protesting," he added.

"KPCC has only decided to suspend hartal. But we have not decided to call off the strike. There are many ways to protest," he said.

"We will protest against the government on the street, in office, and on the political front," he said.