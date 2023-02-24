Sulking EP Jayarajan won't attend Govindan's pan-Kerala rally

Kannur: CPM veteran and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) EP Jayarajan is apparently peeved ever since his party didn't support him wholeheartedly over the recent row over his family's stake in a resort in Kannur.

Such is the unease that he will not take part in the People’s Resistance Rally being led by party State Secretary M V Govindan, party sources claimed.

EP is likely to change his decision only if there is favourable action from the party leadership on the scandal. Neither did he participate in the inaugural function of the rally nor its tour of Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts.

He refused to comment on reports that he would keep away from the rally.

The non-participation by the LDF convener in the march that is being conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to energize the party is a matter of concern for CPM's coalition partners too.

"LDF convener EP Jayarajan is not staying away deliberately from the march. He had been invited to the inaugural function. He had said that he need not be present since the Chief Minister was taking part. He can join the rally at any place on its tour," commented party State chief Govindan.

Why is EP upset?

He is unhappy over the party’s delay in taking a beneficial decision on the row even days after giving a clarification on it at a meeting of the State committee. The allegation was raised by party colleague P Jayarajan in the State committee.

A decision on the issue may get delayed as the CPM State Secretariat will not meet before the rally concludes on March 18.

EP's worry is that he is made to appear like a wrongdoer since there was no action, although the issue had been handed over to the State secretariat for a decision. He had shared his anguish with some of the party leaders.

EP, who is also a member of the CPM Central Committee, had not been active in the organization ever since the reshuffle in the party after the death of former State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

He is also annoyed that the party appointed M V Govindan, who is junior to him, as state secretary and member of the Politburo.