Police ignore injured RMP MLA K K Rema's complaint against LDF legislators

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition MLAs of the Kerala Assembly have alleged that the police are trying to protect LDF MLAs by not registering a case on RMP MLA KK Rema's complaint against ruling front legislators who attacked her during the scuffle in front of the speaker's office on Wednesday.



The woman legislator suffered a fracture on her right hand in the melee.

The state police chief Anil Kant has not given directions to register a case over Rema's complaint even after two days. As Rema suffered a fracture on her hand, LDF MLA should be booked under a non-bailable offence. Hence, it is alleged that the police have been trying to protect the accused MLAs without registering the case.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests over the registration of cases against Congress-led UDF legislators under a non-bailable offence in connection with an alleged attack on House marshals during the ruckus in front of the office of Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday.

The protest began after the Speaker refused to allow Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan to raise the issue during Question Hour.

The opposition members protested against the chair's decision and trooped into the well of the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

(With inputs from PTI)