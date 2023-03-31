Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malappuram man awarded one-year jail, Rs 25,000 fine for unnatural sex with wife

Our Correspondent
Published: March 31, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Sexual assault
Failure to pay the fine would extend his imprisonment by another 3 months. Representative image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Manjeri: A Manjeri court has convicted a man for subjecting his wife to unnatural sexual assault, and punished him with one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I S Nazeera pronounced the verdict against the 36-year-old man, a native of Amarambalam, near Nilambur, in Malappuram district.

Failure to pay the fine would extend his imprisonment by another 3 months.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the complaint, the woman was subject to cruel sexual assaults between the period from 2010 and 2015 at their house and at the family house. 

The complaint mentions that the 35 sovereigns of gold given during the wedding were taken by him and more money was demanded from her. The woman was also assaulted saying she is ‘not pretty enough’, as per the complaint.

The charge sheet was filed by P Abdul Basheer who was the Nilambur Inspector. Advocate C Vasu appeared for the prosecution. Eighteen witnesses were examined during the trial.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.