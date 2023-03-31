Malappuram man awarded one-year jail, Rs 25,000 fine for unnatural sex with wife

Manjeri: A Manjeri court has convicted a man for subjecting his wife to unnatural sexual assault, and punished him with one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I S Nazeera pronounced the verdict against the 36-year-old man, a native of Amarambalam, near Nilambur, in Malappuram district.

Failure to pay the fine would extend his imprisonment by another 3 months.

As per the complaint, the woman was subject to cruel sexual assaults between the period from 2010 and 2015 at their house and at the family house.

The complaint mentions that the 35 sovereigns of gold given during the wedding were taken by him and more money was demanded from her. The woman was also assaulted saying she is ‘not pretty enough’, as per the complaint.

The charge sheet was filed by P Abdul Basheer who was the Nilambur Inspector. Advocate C Vasu appeared for the prosecution. Eighteen witnesses were examined during the trial.