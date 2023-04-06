Train fire: Shahrukh worked as a carpenter, went outside Delhi for first time, says father

New Delhi: The parents of Shahrukh Saifi, who live in a small three-room house in Shaheen Bagh, Galli Number 21, were shocked when they first heard the news about their son.

Fakruddin (46), the father of Shahrukh who has been arrested in the Kozhikode train arson case, has said that he had seen on YouTube the news about the train being torched at Elathur.

He added that he suspected that the t-shirt and bag seen in the visuals belonged to his son. He said he did not know why his son, who had never gone out of Delhi and Noida, had gone to Kerala.

The family which used to live near Gautam Buddha Nagar earlier, has been staying in Shaheen Bagh for the past 20 years. Fakhruddin, a carpenter by profession, stopped his studies in 8th grade. He works in and around Noida.

Shahrukh who studied up to the 8th grade in a private school, completed his 12th standard in a government school in Shaheen Bagh. Although he joined for a pharmacy degree course in a private college in Greater Noida, he ended his studies after failing the first year. Later, he joined his father in his work.

According to Shahrukh's parents, their son has been working with Fakruddin for the past five years and there have been no complaints about him at home or at his work place. He goes to work at 9 in the morning and returns home by 7 or 8 in the evening.

His neighbours informed Manorama that he had only residents nearby as his friends. He was an introvert who did not interact much with outsider.

'If our son is guilty, he should be given the punishment that he deserves,” Shahrukh's parents say without fully knowing the details of the case.

They say that he did not have friends or relatives in South India, let alone Kerala. They also expressed their concern over the delay in releasing his two younger siblings, Farooq and Adish, students of 11th and 12th Standards, after they were taken into custody for questioning.