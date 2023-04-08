Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Road project advances with Central Ministry approval

Kozhikode: An underground tunnel road beneath the forest, offering an alternative route between Kozhikode and Wayanad, is all set to become a reality. Central Ministry Approves Tunnel Road Connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad

According to the Central Ministry's order, the state government must plant trees on 17.263 hectares and declare them as reserve forest in place of the land utilized for the project. The state government must complete this work within five years and inform the Central Ministry.

The state government has already conducted discussions on finding these 17.263 hectares and identified 7.40 hectares in four villages in Wayanad district, namely Chullikkad, Kollivayal, Manalvayal, and Madaparambu under South Wayanad Forest Division. The Forest Department had earlier acquired these plots as part of a social rehabilitation project.

The South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer reported that forest trees could be planted on 10.6 hectares at a teak plantation at Kurichipatta after felling the damaged teak trees. The Centre has approved these proposals of the state government. The project does not require all approvals from the Centre as the tunnel is not part of any National or State Highway.

Meanwhile, the state has launched an environmental impact study, which is being carried out by KITCO and is expected to be completed by July. The proposed road would reduce the distance between Anakkampoil and Meppady from 42 km to less than 20 km. The new route would be along Swargamkunnnu and Kalladi, instead of the existing road via Vythiri. On the proposed route, 6.9 km will be a tunnel under the forest.

Project Facts:

Total length: 8.735 km

Estimated cost: Rs 2,134 crore

Total private land to be acquired: 14.995 hectares

Area needed for solid waste disposal: 10 hectares

Forest land required: 34.30 hectares (of which 34.10 is under the forest)

Forest land needed for connecting roads: 0.21 hectares.