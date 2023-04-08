Malayalam
Train fire case: Probe agencies suspect Shahrukh got help from non-Kerala gang

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2023 01:36 PM IST
The state government has not yet decided to hand over Shahrukh Saifi's case to the NIA. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Investigative agencies suspect that Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested in the Kozhikode train burning case, got the help of a gang outside Kerala.

Central agencies say that Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala by this gang and provided necessary assistance.

They say that they have found hints to the fact that the attack was carried out with proper preparation when they examined Shahrukh's phone calls and chats on social media.

Central and state investigating agencies hope to get more information through detailed interrogation.
His family has told investigators that Shahrukh's behaviour had recently changed and started talking less to his relatives. Those close to them believe that these changes were prompted by outsiders.

Shahrukh had four bottles of petrol in his possession. However, the plan did not succeed as he was not trained to carry out the attack. He also got burnt while lighting the fire. According to the investigating officers, he got help from outside to escape from Kerala after the incident.

It is learned that Shahrukh has told the Maharashtra ATS that he committed the crime under influence of some people.

The state government has not yet decided to hand over the case to the NIA. A decision in this regard will be taken after detailed questioning.

