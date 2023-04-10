Malayalam
Woman, child run over by train near Nedumbassery; suicide suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2023 02:23 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Aluva: A 36-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old boy child were run over by train near Nedumbassery on Monday.

It is suspected that they jumped in front of the Venad Express en route to Thrissur.

The deceased is Sheeja N B of Edanadu, Chovvara. After marriage, she was living at Elavoor near Angamaly.

A close relative of the deceased told Onmanorama that she was grieving the death of her husband who died barely nine days ago. He also died of suicide, the person said.

Her family believe this grief might have pushed her over to commit suicide. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Aluva, the person said.

(More details awaited)

