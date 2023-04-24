Yuvam 2023: PM Modi hopes to win the hearts and minds of young Keralites

Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to make inroads into the minds of the youths in the state when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with thousands of them at ‘Yuvam 2023’ conclave here on Monday.

The biggest youth summit, sans any political borders, is expected to see the participation of tens of thousands of youths from different walks of life. Over one-and-a-half lakh people have already registered for the event which will be held at the Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara at 6 pm.

Yuvam will be a new milestone in the development of the state’s socio-political sectors and will prove to be a historic event, noted BJP state President K Surendran, who is also the organizing committee chairman.

The Prime Minister himself will answer the questions of the youth and will also receive those suggestions from them which would aid in the comprehensive development of the state.

Modi will reach the Yuvam venue, leading a huge road show from Thevara Junction. K Surendran will preside over the function. Senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony, who recently shifted loyalties to the saffron party, will also address the gathering.

Singer Vijay Yesudas, Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya MP, ‘Yuvam’ General Convenor C Krishna Kumar, Yuvamorcha state president C R Praful Krishnan, Convenors K Ganesh and S Jayasankar will be among the prominent personalities present on the occasion.

Actress Navya Nair’s ‘vandematharam’ dance programme and famous musician Stephan Devassy’s power-packed performance are expected to enthrall the audience.

A few noted young talents who have excelled in various sectors will also share the dais with the Prime Minister, the organizers said. The BJP plans to organize ‘Yuvam’ conclaves in various parts of the country, the one at Kochi is the first of the series.