Kozhikode train arson: NIA takes accused Shahrukh Saifi for evidence collection

Kozhikode: A team of the National Investigation Agency probing the Kozhikode train arson case carried out evidence collection at Shoranur railway station on Saturday.



The probe team took the accused Shahrukh Saifi to Platform No 4 where he took rest after reaching Kerala and also the path through which he exited from the railway station.

It is learnt that the probe team also visited the fuel station from where Saifi purchased petrol. On Sunday, NIA will take the accused to Kozhikode's Elathur and Kannur for further evidence collection.

The 24-year-old boarded Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi on March 31, reached Shoranur on April 2, bought petrol, and boarded Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. When the train was crossing Korapuzha bridge near Elathur, he poured the inflammable fuel on the passengers without any provocation and set fire.

Nine people suffered burn injuries, while the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were recovered later from the tracks near Elathur. Police believe they fell off the train or jumped off it, seeing the fire. The accused fled from the spot and was later arrested by the Maharashtra ATS from Ratnagiri two days later.