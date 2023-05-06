Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Traffic offenders caught on AI cameras to be penalised from May 20

A S Ullas
Published: May 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST Updated: May 06, 2023 01:17 PM IST
AI camera
The Motor Vehicles Department is of the view that vehicle owners have begun to abide by the law on realising the presence of cameras. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Though the AI camera-based road surveillance project in Kerala has come under a massive graft cloud, the imposition of penalties on those found violating traffic norms, caught on the AI cameras, will begin as scheduled from May 20.

The authorities had earlier decided to postpone the imposition of fines on offenders till May 19 as part of spreading awareness on the Safe Kerala Project, the initiative to enforce road traffic discipline.

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
AI cameras, Kerala & a lesson from Bengaluru | News Brake Ep 63
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

The project was officially launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 20. Even though the camera network initially reported about 4.5 lakh traffic violations daily, the numbers have come down gradually.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per official data, 2.65 lakh offences were reported through the 726 cameras across the state on Friday. The Motor Vehicles Department is of the view that vehicle owners have begun to abide by the law after realising the presence of cameras.

Triple riding on two-wheelers may be spared
The authorities, meanwhile, are contemplating a proposal to exempt the fine for carrying three persons on two-wheelers if the third passenger is aged below 12 years. A final decision on this is expected during a high-level meeting to be convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju on May 10.

The authorities were earlier planning to approach the Central Government seeking to exempt children from the imposition of fines.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.