Man found dead inside private bus in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2023 07:14 PM IST Updated: May 22, 2023 07:23 PM IST
As per reports, an unnatural death case has been registered by the police. Photo: Representative Image
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a private bus at Vamanapuram here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kanjirampara resident Babu, a scrap picker.

According to reports, the bus was parked at a workshop in Vamanapuram. The staff at the workshop noticed the dead body inside the bus around 1 pm on Monday.

It is learnt that Babu who was estranged from his family used to take shelter near shops and parked buses during the night. His body was found stuck between two seats inside the bus which is under repair for a long time. It is reported that the police had to cut off the seats for shifting the body to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

Babu's relatives have identified the body. Police stated that the cause of death will be ascertained only after an autopsy. The body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Govt. Medical College here.

As per reports, an unnatural death case has been registered by the police.

