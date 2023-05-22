Thiruvananthapuram: Kattakada Christian College management on Monday suspended college principal Dr G J Shaiju a day after the police booked him as the first accused in the college election impersonation row.



SFI leader Visakh, who is the second accused in the case, has also been suspended. The new principal, who replaced Shaiju after the latter was removed from the post as per the directive of the university, took action against Visakh after police named him an accused in the case.

The university also debarred Shaiju from all duties, including the conduct of exams, for five years.

It is alleged that Shaiju had fabricated documents to help Visakh in the college union election. As per the FIR, the duo is booked for various charges including fraud, forgery and impersonation.

Kattakkada police took action based on a complaint filed by the registrar of Kerala university.

The registrar has been asked to file a report on the issue within a week. The expenses of postponement of the university union elections will be recovered from the accused. After freezing the list of university union councillors (UUCs), the university has decided to carry out detailed scrutiny.

What accused did

It was a Manorama report that exposed the impersonation in the college union election. In place of A S Anakha, who had won the election as the university union councillor (UUC) from the college, the principal included the name of Visakh, SFI’s area secretary in the list sent to the university. When the issue made headlines, the Kerala university syndicate intervened and lodged a complaint.