Trawling ban in Kerala for 52 days from June 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to impose a trawling ban in the state for 52 days.

The ban will come into effect along coastal Kerala at midnight of June 9 and will be lifted on July 31.

A government notification in this regard will be released soon.

The Cabinet also decided to allot alternative land to St Antony's School, Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram, which gave up its plot for the government's Punargaeham scheme.

A project initiated by the Fisheries Department, Punargaeham will rehabilitate fishermen families residing within 50 metres of the high tide line (HTL). The state government even granted Rs 1,398 crore from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the purpose.

The school had given away 36.752 cents of its land for the purpose. In lieu of this, the government has assigned a plot measuring 27.61 cents in Pettah to the school management.