Palakkad: An unknown vehicle crashed into a road camera installed on Ayakkad road in Vadakkencherry here on Thursday.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Thursday. A car, which came from the opposite direction, crashed into the post.

The camera and the post fell over due to the impact of the crash, police said.

Vadakkencherry police have launched an investigation into the matter. The probe is focussing on the CCTV footage in cameras nearby.