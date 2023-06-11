Wild elephant menace recurs in remote Palakkad villages; PT-14 leads rampage with herd

Palakkad: The villages fringing the forests in Palakkad district are now facing trouble from a wild elephant, code named PT-14 (Palakkad Tusker 14), months after the authorities had captured another, called PT-7.

PT-14 is wrecking terror in the remote villages and giving sleepless nights to the residents.

The images of PT-14, which already snuffed out three lives, straying into human habitats have come out. The tusker, along with a herd of over 20 elephants, including calves, has frequently stationed itself in the Kanjikode area of late.

PT-14 is not just another rogue elephant, but the tusker is extremely dangerous. While in musth, the elephant would follow the human smell to carry out deadly attacks.

The villagers are living in much fear with the elephant coming out of the forest and straying into human habitats. Even the Forest officials are afraid of the rogue tusker, which is most often reluctant to join the herd.

The pachyderm will roam around in areas in Tamil Nadu for six months in search of corn sticks and will cross the border in search of soft grass once the summer ends. The animal is not daunted by electric fences or crackers. Unlike other crop-raiding elephants, PT-14 poses a danger to the lives of the villagers.

The elephant herd often comes out of the forest and strays into the Valladi region of Kanjikode in search of water sources. They would station there for hours before retreating into the woods. PT-14 would uproot trees along the forest border, creating terror, and it’s very difficult to chase back the elephant into the forest.

PT-7, which was earlier captured by the Forest Department, used to accompany PT-14.