Nikhil Thomas not a student of Kalinga University, says varsity registrar

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major embarrassment for the Students Federation of India (SFI), which put its weight behind its embattled Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas, who is facing charges of submitting a fake degree certificate to seek admission for MCom, the university in question has denied having admitted him.

The registrar of Kalinga University, Sandeep Gandhi, told Manorama News that their records do not show a student by Nikhil's name having studied there.

"We don't have any such student. We have checked our records. That video clip has been forwarded to our legal team to take appropriate legal action against that person (Nikhil)," said Gandhi.

He also said no official communication has reached the varsity from anywhere. "We have not even seen the document that he is claiming. As and when we receive a communication, we will send an appropriate reply to the honourable vice-chancellor as well," he said.

Earlier today, SFI state secretary P M Arsho said Nikhil's degree certificate from Kalinga University was original and that there were no irregularities in his MCom admission application.

However, Arsho pointed out there was no document proving Thomas had attended the classes at Kalinga University and wondered how a university could issue the certificate without ensuring minimum attendance.

Serious lapses on part of Kayamkulam college: Kerala varsity VC

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has said serious lapses have occurred on the part of MSM College, Kayamkulam, in admitting Nikhil to their MCom course.

He further said a show-cause notice will be served to the college and the principal will have to come to the university and provide clarity.

"The faculty of the college was aware that Nikhil had not passed his degree examinations. Then how did they admit him? His certificate must be checked for authenticity. He was a student at Kerala University for three years. However, he did not pass the course. He was allowed to write the exams because he had the required attendance.

“How did a student with 75 per cent attendance go to Kalinga? As far as I know, there is no flight service between Raipur and Kayamkulam. If the certificate is fake, a complaint will be filed with the police. If the document was submitted without Kalinga University's knowledge, the UGC will be alerted," said Dr Mohanan.

Kerala University registrar Dr K S Anilkumar told Manorama News they will investigate whether Nikhil was active in college and varsity unions after his BCom studies and if the certificate is valid.

He also said the university has not yet received any complaint regarding the controversy.

As per university rules, a student cannot pursue a single degree in two varsities simultaneously. Once a student completes their course, they cannot contest union elections.

Rumours are rife that the issue purposefully went unnoticed due to political interference.