Arikomban 'extremely well' in TN forest, found grazing near elephant herd

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2023 11:07 PM IST
Arikomban grazing inside the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. Photo: Screengrab/Video@supriyasahuias
Topic | Kottayam

The Tamil Nadu forest department has provided a refreshing update on the rogue wild tusker Arikomban.

According to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, Arikomban is "healthy and doing extremely well'.

Sahu has tweeted a short video of Arikomban grazing alone on a grassland.

"He has acclimatised well and is comfortable in his habitat. Interestingly there are other herds nearby," tweeted Sahu, who also shared a pair of photographs showing a herd.

Arikomban was translocated to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district in the first week of June. The tusker caught from Idukki's Chinnakanal in April had been initially translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Later, it strayed into Tamil Nadu, creating trouble for locals at Cumbum before a second translocation mission was launched.

