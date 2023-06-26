Fever grips Kerala: 15,000 new cases, 8 more die

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented rise in fever cases across the state.

As per reports, the state saw eight people succumbing to various infectious diseases on Monday.

Rat fever, dengue or H1N1 were the cause of death in all cases.

The number of fever cases reached 15,000 on the day, of whom 55 were confirmed with dengue and 262 displayed symptoms of the disease.

Three people were diagnosed with rat fever, while eight of them sought treatment due to symptoms of the infection.

Malappuram (2,804) recorded the most number of cases, followed by Ernakulam (1,528).