Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Not frightened of scarecrow, will fight legally: CPM secy Govindan on KPCC chief's 'defamation scare'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2023 11:27 AM IST Updated: June 26, 2023 12:25 PM IST
MV Govindan | (File Photo - Aravind Venugopal / Manorama)
MV Govindan. Photo: Aravind Venugopal/Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged on Monday that opposition leader V D Satheesan committed a massive fraud through the Punarjani scheme.

Govindan claimed the Congress leader was defending the KPCC President K Sudhakaran as he was afraid of meeting the latter's fate.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kerala (VACB) has begun a probe against Satheesan for allegedly violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in the Punarjani housing project launched in his constituency.

RELATED ARTICLES

Govindan said on Monday that the investigation has found some irregularities in the construction of Punarjani houses.

"The case against Sudhakaran, who is the second accused in the fraud case involving Monson Mavinkal, is criminal in nature," Govindan said.

"Why is the Congress dealing with a criminal case politically. Satheesan is supporting Sudhakaran as he fears the same fate. Deshabhimani and CPM are fearless. These establishments are not afraid of a mere scarecrow, called defamation suit. We will face the defamation case filed by Sudhakaran. Kerala media has anti-communist fever. No place in the world has so many anti-Marxists. The party is not working on anyone's goodwill certificate," he said.

K Sudhakaran has filed a defamation suit against Govindan for a statement that the former was involved in a POCSO case in which Monsan Mavunkal was convicted.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.