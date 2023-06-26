Kannur: CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged on Monday that opposition leader V D Satheesan committed a massive fraud through the Punarjani scheme.

Govindan claimed the Congress leader was defending the KPCC President K Sudhakaran as he was afraid of meeting the latter's fate.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kerala (VACB) has begun a probe against Satheesan for allegedly violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in the Punarjani housing project launched in his constituency.

Govindan said on Monday that the investigation has found some irregularities in the construction of Punarjani houses.

"The case against Sudhakaran, who is the second accused in the fraud case involving Monson Mavinkal, is criminal in nature," Govindan said.

"Why is the Congress dealing with a criminal case politically. Satheesan is supporting Sudhakaran as he fears the same fate. Deshabhimani and CPM are fearless. These establishments are not afraid of a mere scarecrow, called defamation suit. We will face the defamation case filed by Sudhakaran. Kerala media has anti-communist fever. No place in the world has so many anti-Marxists. The party is not working on anyone's goodwill certificate," he said.

K Sudhakaran has filed a defamation suit against Govindan for a statement that the former was involved in a POCSO case in which Monsan Mavunkal was convicted.