Book Pinarayi based on ex-journalist’s revelation or face legal action, Sudhakaran tells govt

Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has challenged the state government to register a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on the allegation raised by G Sakthidharan, a former associate editor of the CPM mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani.’



“The government is taking no action even after Sakthidharan explained in detail how the corruption took place. We will approach the court if the government does not act. We already initiated discussions with legal experts in this regard,” said the Congress leader who was charged with several cases by the government recently.

“The government is even threatening people to submit fake complaints against Congress leaders and charging the latter with cases,” Sudhakaran added.

Regarding Sakthidharan’s allegations, Sudhakaran said that there was no reason to disbelieve a person who was a senior journalist with the CPM’s newspaper. “Sakthidharan has raised the allegation along with evidence. Will the Kerala Police act on it?” asked the Congress leader.

Referring to the Vigilance case registered against him, Sudhakaran said: “The police threatened a poor fellow and made him file a complaint against me over an amount of Rs 10 lakh. However, the government is not investigating allegations such as the one raised by Swapna Suresh who had produced proof of usurping an estate worth Rs 1,500 crore.”

“Kerala’s administration has stooped to such low levels,” Sudhakaran said.

He also welcomed a probe by any agency, including the CBI, against him. “I have every means to prove my innocence,” the KPCC chief declared.

Sudhakaran also spoke to reporters about Prasant Babu, who filed a complaint against him. “Who is this Prasant? Have you enquired about his background? Don’t you know how many people have raised allegations against him? Aren’t you ashamed to allow such a person to join the distinguished participants during a TV debate?” he asked.

On Tuesday, a Kannur-based woman accused Prasant of cheating her. “Today, two more persons have raised complaints against him,” pointed out Sudhakaran.

While media reports had referred to Prasant as Sudhakaran’s former driver, the KPCC president revealed that the former only held a temporary job. “Prasant used to drive my vehicle when the regular driver was on leave. On one such occasion, he plotted with the CPM to kill me and I sacked him from the job,” Sudhakaran said.

The KPCC chief also said that he had arranged another job also for Prasant at a bank. “The bank too fired him after he engaged in some malpractices,” said Sudhakaran.