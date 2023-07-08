Malayalam
Search for two who went missing in Kunthippuzha to resume on Monday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 06:58 PM IST
Kunthipuzha
A woman and her grandchild went missing in Kuthirapuzha on Wednesday morning. Photo: Manorama
Malappuram: The search for the two people who went missing in Kunthippuzha at Amarambalam near Nilambur will resume on Monday.

Search by different teams has been going on for the past three days. 

A woman and her grandchild went missing in Kuthirapuzha on Wednesday morning. The missing persons are Suseela (60) and Anusree (12). While five members of their family fell into the water, three escaped to safety.

Though authorities started the search soon, they could not be located.

“We have conducted a detailed search in the water. Different teams including the NDRF and Fire Force were engaged in the three-day-long search. We have now decided to start the search on Monday as bodies might float in the water on the fifth day," Nilambur Tahsildar M P Sandhya said.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. Earlier it was believed that they fell into the water while visiting the Amarambalam temple. But neighbours have pointed out the possibility of a suicide attempt as the family was in huge debt. The woman, who went missing, her daughter, and her three grandchildren had fallen into the water on July 5.

