An autorickshaw driver died after two wild boars hit her vehicle near Mangalam Dam in Palakkad on Wednesday. The deceased is Vijeesha Sonia (37). The incident happened at around 7.45 am.

Vijeesha was travelling with students from nearby schools when the boars hit her vehicle. Though she was immediately taken to a private hospital in Nenmara following the accident, she couldn't be saved. There were four students in the auto. Three of them sustained minor injuries.

This is the second similar incident in the area in the past six months. Recently, a two-wheeler passenger died after being hit by a wild boar.