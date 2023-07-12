Migrant found dead in Kochi, police take roommate into custody

Kaloor: A migrant worker was found dead in his room at SRM Road here on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Aasadul, a native of Bengal.

Police have taken his roommate Zakir, who is also a resident of Bengal, into custody for questioning. Police said they arrived in Kochi on Monday for work.

The incident took place around 3 am. According to witnesses, others living in the rented house and neighbours heard loud noises from Aasadul's room at around 1 am and rushed to check but Zakir did not open the door.

Ernakulam Town North Police said they are also questioning others living in the same house.