Palakkad: Two workers died after a concrete slab fell over them while demolishing a house at Kozhinjampara in the Palakkad district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Vellappana native C Vinu (36) and Verkoli native N Vinil (32). Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the district hospital in Palakkad.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm near the Government Hospital at Kozhinjampara.

(to be updated)