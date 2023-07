Thrissur: A sexagenerian couple was allegedly hacked to death by their grandson at Vadakkekkad here. Abdullakutty (65) and his wife Jameela (60) were found murdered at their residence in the wee hours of Monday.

Agnal, grandson of the couple reportedly fled the scene after committing the murder.

Agnal was under treatment for mental health issues. Police have intensified the search for the accused.

More details are awaited.